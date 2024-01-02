New Hampshire luxury resort linked to 2 cases of Legionnaires' disease, DPHS investigating

The New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services has identified at least two cases of Legionnaires’ disease among guests of Mountain View Grand Resort in Whitefield.

In a news release Friday, the DPHS said that the disease was detected in two out-of-state residents and that an investigation to "assess potential sources of exposure" is ongoing.

The department advised healthcare providers to consider legionella infection "when evaluating community-acquired pneumonia and ask patients about travel (including local travel) in the 14 days prior to symptom onset". Healthcare providers have also been asked to report confirmed and suspected cases of the infection to the department.

One person died from the disease

While the department did not provide an update on the cases or if any deaths have been reported, WMUR9 reported that a 71-year-old woman from Merrimac, Massachusetts, died from the disease in October 2023, a week after staying at the Mountain View Grand Resort.

Barbara Kruschwitz's husband Henry Kruschwitz told the media outlet that his wife had gone swimming in the pool and at the hot tub at the resort, while he didn't, leading him to believe that she passed away from the disease that spreads through contaminated water aerosols.

"Her heart had stopped and she couldn't be revived," Kruschwitz told WMUR. "And — that's about as much as I can say."

The New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services has launched an investigation into the incident and the hot tub has been shut down there, reported WMUR.

Mountain View Grand Resort responds

Mountain View Grand Resort and Spa, in a statement to USA TODAY, said that they "fiercely committed to the well-being" of their guests.

"The state confirmed they cannot be certain where these individuals contracted their infection, and we are working closely with the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services and New Hampshire Department of Environmental services to determine if the two individuals were affected as a result of visiting the property in Fall of 2023," read the statement.

The resort said that they are continuing to follow "our stringent and consistent protocols to ensure the utmost health and safety of our guests and employees while we await test results recently conducted to confirm the potential source.”

The Mountain View Grand Resort is about 96 miles from Concord and 163 miles from Boston.

What is Legionnaires’ disease

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia, with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses such as the flu. Symptoms typically develop two to 14 days after exposure and can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches and headache.

Human infection is typically acquired through inhalation of contaminated water aerosols. Most Legionella infections are sporadic; however, outbreaks can occur and are often associated with exposure to contaminated communal water supplies in large facilities such as hospitals, hotels, or apartment buildings.

People over the age of 50, especially those who smoke, or those with certain medical conditions, including weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease, or other chronic health conditions, are at increased risk for Legionnaires’ disease, as per the DPHS.

If Legionnaires’ disease is suspected, only tests ordered by a doctor can confirm the diagnosis. Despite being a serious illness, Legionnaires’ disease is treatable with antibiotics.

