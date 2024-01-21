New Hampshire man accused of child sex crimes in Washington Parish

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A New Hampshire man accused of committing sex crimes involving juveniles was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on Friday, Jan. 19.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives began an investigation in November 2022 into alleged sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile involving 27-year-old Benjamin Hart.

During the investigation, police discovered Hart had allegedly been targeting a juvenile by playing video games and contacting them on Xbox Live.

Washington Parish deputies said Hart “had an existing case involving multiple juveniles in Carroll County, New Hampshire” in addition to pending charges in Washington Parish.

In April 2023, Hart was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

According to the WPSO, “WPSO, in collaboration with the 22nd District Attorney of Washington Parish, pursued a governor’s warrant for his extradition.”

The extradition was granted after a hearing in January 2024. Hart was then booked into the Washington Parish Jail and faces charges of sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile and trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

“This case serves as a crucial reminder for parents to monitor their children’s online gaming and social media interactions closely. Incidents like these are not just occurring in large cities; they are striking close to home in our own community,” said Washington Parish Sheriff Randy “Country” Seal.

