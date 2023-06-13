New Hampshire man accused of stabbing nurse at Massachusetts hospital

A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a nurse at a hospital in Massachusetts on Monday night.

David Nicholas, 76, of Greenville, is facing charges including assault and battery with a deadly weapon and attempt to commit a crime in connection with an incident at Heywood Hospital in Gardner, according to the Gardner Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a violent assault at the hospital at 242 Green St. around 8 p.m. found a member of the nursing staff suffering from a laceration, police said.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. There was no word on their condition.

The motive for the alleged attack wasn’t immediately clear.

Nicholas is expected to be called to Gardner District Court on Tuesday.

He is currently being held behind bars on bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

