New Hampshire man accused of taking ‘up-skirt’ video of young girl at Cocoa Beach Ron Jon Surf Shop

A New Hampshire man was booked into the Brevard County jail Wednesday charged with video voyeurism after police say he was caught secretly recording video under a young girl’s clothing at a local business.

Cocoa Beach police responded to the Ron Jon Surf Shop on North Atlantic Ave. on May 29 after receiving a report of a man using a GoPro camera to record an “up-skirt” video of a girl in the store.

Police say they reviewed surveillance video showing the suspect, later identified as 63-year-old William Manning, Jr., enter the store directly behind the victim and her family.

Manning can be seen walking into the store with the GoPro already in his hand, according to police. The video shows Manning kneel down directly behind the victim and extend the camera towards her, directly under her skirt. Police noted after Manning stood up to walk away, he could be seen reviewing his GoPro to see the video he’d captured.

Police caught up to Manning nearly two weeks later at a local restaurant and questioned him about the Ron Jon incident. According to investigators, he initially claimed he only used his GoPro to take pictures and videos of the beach. However, when police asked to see the videos on the GoPro, they say he refused and became upset once they explained the full nature of the investigation.

Police eventually obtained a warrant to search the GoPro and found several different videos facing upward from the ground near women’s skirts, although the victim from the initial complaint wasn’t seen.

When police arrived at Manning’s house Wednesday to conduct additional searches of his home devices, they say he admitted to the incident and was placed under arrest.

During the search of Manning’s home, once of the investigators said they found a letter addressed to them expressing remorse for his “pathetic and shameless behavior.”

Manning was charged with felony video voyeurism, as well as a misdemeanor for touching one victim without consent.

He’s being held in the Brevard County jail on a total of $15,000 bond.

