New Hampshire man apprehended on Turnpike after 2-state pursuit

Aug. 1—A New Hampshire man pursued by police in two states was apprehended in York Tuesday afternoon after officers deployed tire-deflating devices.

Travis J. Moseley, 23, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is accused of using his vehicle to ram a New Hampshire State Police cruiser and a cruiser operated by the Rochester Police Department, Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.

Moseley's actions led to a pursuit into Maine that started around 12:44 p.m. At one point, New Hampshire police called off the chase. Soon after, police spotted Moseley's vehicle operating northbound on Route 1 in Wells. Moseley turned around and, with Maine State Police in pursuit, entered the Maine Turnpike.

Moseley headed south on the Turnpike and troopers were able to stop his vehicle in York using devices to deflate the tires on his 2018 Ford Escape. Moseley was alone in the vehicle. He was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and treated for minor injuries. He has been charged with outstanding felony warrants as well as eluding police, driving to endanger and criminal speed.

The Maine Turnpike remained open during the vehicle pursuit and only one lane had to be closed to traffic. No one was injured, with the only damage sustained by the police cruisers.