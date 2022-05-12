New Hampshire man arrested for Belmont High School bomb threat

A New Hampshire man is under arrest after allegedly making a bomb threat at Belmont High School Wednesday morning.

A 39-year-old Ossipee, New Hampshire man was taken into custody today at a Holiday Inn in Peabody. He will face charges for making a false bomb threat and may face additional federal charges as well.

Belmont High School was closed all day Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. The school was open Thursday, however.

The suspect has not been identified at this time and his connection to Belmont, if any, is unclear.

The U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force, Belmont Police Department along with the Massachusetts State Police Fugitive Task Force all assisted in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

