New Hampshire man arrested in Berwick slaying

Jan. 13—A New Hampshire man accused of killing a Berwick man was arrested Friday.

Daniel Lefrenier, 31, of Rochester, New Hampshire, faces a murder charge in the death of Mark Forest, 37.

Berwick police found Forest severely injured Thursday morning with a gunshot wound to the head inside a home on Katabel Lane. He was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he was later pronounced dead. His death was ruled a homicide.

While detectives conducted interviews Thursday, they identified Lefrenier as a person of interest, Maine State Police said, and asked local police for help locating him.

Later that day, Lefrenier was found trying to break into a home in York and was taken to the York Police Department for an interview. There, he was later charged with murder and taken to York County Jail, where he was being held without bail, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Lefrenier's initial court appearance was scheduled for Friday afternoon.