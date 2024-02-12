New Hampshire man arrested in connection to fatal shooting of his half-brother

A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of his half-brother last month, Attorney General John Formella announced Monday.

31-year-old Jesse James Sullivan, of Concord, N.H., is facing several charges including second-degree murder for knowingly and recklessly causing the death of 19-year-old Zackary Sullivan.

On January 16 Concord Police responded to Garvins Falls Road just after 7 p.m. and discovered Zackary Sullivan suffering from a single gunshot wound to the neck, according to officials. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jesse James Sullivan is facing one count of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence for discarding the handgun that was used in the incident, officials said.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

