New Hampshire man arrested for murder of 23-year-old woman

A 22-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Esmae Doucette, Attorney General John Formella said Saturday.

Brandon Mitchell, of Jackson, New Hampshire was arrested for the murder Doucette, also of Jackson, Formella said.

At about 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to Dana Place Apartments on Route 16 for a report of a gunshot injury.

When officers arrived, they found Doucette suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Formella said. She was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where she later died on Friday.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Mitchell, charging him with second-degree murder.

“Mr. Mitchell is alleged to have recklessly caused the death of Ms. Doucette under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by shooting Ms. Doucette with a firearm,” Formella said in a statement.

Mitchell is expected to be arraigned on Monday in the Carroll County Superior Court.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW