New Hampshire man attempted carjacking in Saco, police say

Jun. 10—Police from three York County communities teamed up Wednesday to thwart what they say was a chaotic carjacking attempt.

Saco police said in a news release that they responded around 4:21 p.m. to a report of a fight in the road at 769 Portland Road, the location of Patriot Subaru.

News Center Maine posted a video that showed Jeffrey T. Lavery, 34, of Harrisville, New Hampshire, fighting with the driver of a black Mercedes in front of the car dealership. After the men fought for a short time, Lavery ran off and got into a red Toyota Avalon, which was reported stolen in Old Orchard Beach.

When Saco police arrived, the driver of the Mercedes told officers that Lavery had cut him off in traffic and forced him from the Mercedes. Lavery got into the Mercedes, but the driver pulled him from the vehicle. That is when Lavery ran to the stolen car and fled, police said. He was arrested in Wells by local police.

Lavery has been charged with robbery and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 24, according to Saco police.