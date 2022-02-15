New Hampshire man charged with manslaughter, DUI after fatal Eastern Shore crash

A New Hampshire man has been charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence after a fiery, head-on crash along Virginia’s Eastern Shore proved fatal.

Justin Soeum, who is also known as Justin Laferriere, was arrested Monday on charges related to the Feb. 8 crash that killed 44-year-old Angela Marie Kellam of Bloxom. Soeum was arrested immediately following his release from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The 27-year-old is facing charges for involuntary manslaughter, two counts of DUI maiming, one count of DUI second offense with elevated blood-alcohol content and one count of reckless driving. He is being held without bond.

Virginia State Police said Soeum, driving a 2021 Toyota Camry, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of U.S. 13 when he lost control and ran off the roadway, striking Kellam in a 2013 Chrysler 200. She died on impact. The crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the vicinity of Parksley, in Accomack County.

The Chrysler flipped, and the Camry caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames while Soeum was still inside the vehicle, said Sgt. Michelle Anaya in a statement.

Soeum was pulled out of the vehicle by citizens and flown to Norfolk, where he spent a week recovering from his injuries before his arrest.

