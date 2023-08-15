New Hampshire man charged in Sanibel video voyeurism case to provide cellphone passcode

A New Hampshire man accused of placing cameras inside two Sanibel beach restrooms will have to provide his cellphone passcode, a judge has ruled.

Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle ruled Monday that Dana Caruso, 59, will have to provide the passcode to his device in response to a July 28 motion filed by Assistant State Attorney Michael Curley.

Caruso is charged with eight counts of video voyeurism, five of them involving children younger than 16. He pleaded not guilty Sept. 7, 2022.

Police at Chicago's O'Hare Airport arrested Caruso on Aug. 19, 2022, after a judge issued an arrest warrant.

Sanibel Police say the crimes involved up to 55 victims.

After installing the device on July 13, 2022, a Bowman's Beach Park surveillance camera captured a man identified as Caruso outside the restroom watching people enter and exit the restrooms on nine non-consecutive days.

Police reported that they retrieved 277 videos — 190 taken in the south family restroom and 87 from the north family restroom.

Hidden in what appeared to be homemade fire alarm boxes, the key fob-size cameras recorded five-minute clips stored on micro SD memory cards that could transfer to electronic devices such as a phone or laptop.

Many of those on video had their private areas exposed to the camera, which was recorded. The descriptions in the arrest report include single men, children, teen boys, women and mothers with their children.

Some used the facilities, while others changed into or out of swimsuits.

He was booked into Lee County Jail on Sept. 5, 2022, and was released the following day on a $140,000 bond.

