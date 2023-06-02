New Hampshire man faces federal charge of threatening to kill U.S. senator

A New Hampshire man has been charged with threatening to kill a United States Senator, according to U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young.

Brian Landry, 66, of Franklin, was arrested Friday morning by the FBI and charged with threatening to assault, kidnap or murder a U.S. official.

According to the charging documents, Landry allegedly left a voicemail in May for a U.S. senator in which he said he was a veteran sniper.

“Hey stupid. I’m a veteran sniper. And unless you change your ways, I got my scope pointed in your direction and I’m coming to get you. You’re a dead man walking, you piece of f***ing sh**,” Landry said in the voicemail, according to the affidavit.

Investigators determined the phone call came from a number associated with Landry.

When Landry was interviewed by the FBI, he admitted to having called the senator’s office but did not initially recall exactly what he said in the voicemail.

Investigators have not released the name of the senator.

Landry is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

