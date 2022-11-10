New Hampshire man facing charges after 10-week-old puppy dies from abuse

A New Hampshire man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly abused a puppy that later died from its injuries.

DeJesus Claudio, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough Superior Court North on a felony charge of cruelty to animals, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an abused dog at that Veterinary Emergency Center on Brown Avenue in Manchester spoke with a woman who had brought in a 10-week-old puppy that was whining, yelping loudly, and suffering from apparent seizures, police said.

An investigation revealed that Claudio had struck and shook the animal, ultimately causing it to die.

Claudio was nabbed after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

