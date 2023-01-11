New Hampshire man facing charges in connection with Eckersley baby born in frigid woods

A New Hampshire man that police say was with Amanda Eckersley when she delivered a baby in the frigid New Hampshire woods last month is facing charges.

According to Manchester, N.H. police, George Theberge, 45, is facing charges of felony tampering with a witness, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say 26-year-old Eckersley, the adopted daughter of Red Sox great Dennis Eckersley, misled police after delivering in temperatures of approximately 15 degrees and left the newborn alone on a tent floor for more than an hour. Eckersley is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence, second-degree assault, and reckless conduct.

Police: Mom gave birth to baby in New Hampshire woods, left newborn in freezing tent

“When they got on scene, the mother of the child gave multiple locations of where the baby could be, stated she could not remember where the baby was, and multiple different areas were searched for the child before the mother finally stated the baby was in the tent where the mother was living,” Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin explained.

The baby was found uncovered and struggling to breathe on the floor of a tent near the Piscataquag River at Electric Street, according to the Manchester Fire Department. Efforts were then made to provide warmth and the baby was taken to an area hospital for additional treatment.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

