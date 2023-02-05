New Hampshire man facing murder charge in deadly shooting

A man in Berlin, New Hampshire is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man on Friday.

Nomar Ramos-Rivera, 44, is facing one charge of second-degree murder and two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

Christopher Veliz, 44, was found deceased outside a home on Sullivan Street in Berlin shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday.

Ramos-Rivera is also accused of recklessly firing a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Ramos-Rivera is currently being held out without bail and is expected to be arraigned in Coos County Superior Court.

