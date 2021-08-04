New Hampshire man in jail after squatting for 30 years in woods

Reuters

Doctors in Louisiana have been through it before: the exhaustion, the grief, and the overflowing intensive care units. “Where we are now was preventable, and that’s what is so hard for my colleagues in hospitals to stomach,” said Rebekah Gee, who until last year was the health secretary for Louisiana and now heads Louisiana State University’s healthcare services division. The national vaccination campaign that began in the past year offered a new weapon against the novel coronavirus besides masks and social distancing.