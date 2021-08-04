New Hampshire man in jail after squatting for 30 years in woods
A New Hampshire man was arrested after being accused for squatting on private property for almost three decades.
An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave” whose cabin burned down on wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years has been inundated with offers from as far away as California for a new place to live. Fire destroyed the cabin on Wednesday afternoon, the same day Lidstone appeared in court to defend himself. The state fire marshal's office said it is investigating the blaze, but deferred questions to the Canterbury Fire Department.
For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. Lidstone, or “River Dave” as he’s known by boaters and kayakers, was jailed July 15 on a civil contempt sanction. Lidstone is accused of squatting for 27 years in the cabin on private property in Canterbury.
A man currently in jail is fighting to live in a cabin in the woods. And now, his fight has taken a dramatic turn. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has more.
For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. He has grown his own food, cut his own firewood, and tended to his cat and chickens.
