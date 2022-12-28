New Hampshire man pleads guilty in violent York home invasion

Dec. 28—A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two federal charges in connection with a violent home invasion in York.

Derek Daprato's agreement with federal prosecutors calls for him to plead guilty to conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery and interference with commerce by violence. A Hobbs Act robbery is one committed across state lines that interferes with interstate commerce.

Daprato could face up to 20 years in prison on the charges, but prosecutors will ask for less time. In his plea agreement, Daprato agreed to waive an appeal of any sentence that is no longer than 12 years.

Prosecutors have said Daprato was one of four men who traveled to the home in York in August 2019 to rob the man who lived there. Two of the men hid in the woods and waited for the man to come home, when they attacked and shot him.

The victim, who had been shot in the lower leg and foot, escaped and ran to a neighbor's house, where he called police. He declined treatment at the scene.

Police said the attackers stole the victim's truck, which was eventually recovered.

The plea agreement stipulated that Daprato could face a fine of up to $250,000 and supervised release of three years in addition to prison time. Prosecutors said they have agreed to recommend a lesser sentence for Daprato because he has taken responsibility for his actions and didn't play an aggravating role in the case.

No date for sentencing has been set.