New Hampshire man reaches plea deal, sentenced to prison in Sanibel video voyeurism case

Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle on Tuesday sentenced Dana Caruso, 59, to five years in prison, followed by 10 years of sex offender probation.

A New Hampshire man accused of placing cameras inside two Sanibel beach restrooms last year has been convicted after he reached a plea agreement Tuesday.

Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle on Tuesday sentenced Dana Caruso, 59, to five years in prison, followed by 10 years of sex offender probation for the first six counts. He was also ordered no contact with the victims and to stay away from Bowman's Beach, where victims were recorded in restrooms.

Caruso was further sentenced to five years in prison for four additional counts. The sentences will run concurrent. Kyle ordered that Caruso register as a sexual offender with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He was charged with 19 counts of video voyeurism, court records show. Six of them involved underage victims.

Police at Chicago's O'Hare Airport arrested Caruso on Aug. 19, 2022, after a judge issued an arrest warrant.

Sanibel Police said the crimes involved up to 55 victims.

After installing the device on July 13, 2022, a Bowman's Beach Park surveillance camera captured a man identified as Caruso outside the restroom watching people enter and exit the restrooms on nine non-consecutive days.

Prior order: New Hampshire man charged in Sanibel video voyeurism case to provide cellphone passcode

Police reported that they retrieved 277 videos — 190 taken in the south family restroom and 87 from the north family restroom.

Hidden in what appeared to be homemade fire alarm boxes, the key fob-size cameras recorded five-minute clips stored on micro SD memory cards that could transfer to electronic devices such as a cellphone or laptop.

Many of those on video had their private areas exposed to the camera, which was recorded. The descriptions in the arrest report include single men, children, teenage boys, women and mothers with their children.

Some used the facilities, while others changed into or out of swimsuits.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Sanibel video voyeurism: New Hampshire man sentenced to 5 years