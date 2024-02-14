New Hampshire mother recounts running from gunshots at Kansas City Super Bowl parade

“We’re from Kansas City, but we flew in Tuesday from New Hampshire just for the parade,” said NH woman. “We were headed back to the direction where the Uber had dropped us off, when all of a sudden people started crushing forward. Everybody started running. There was screaming. We didn’t know what was happening. But this day and age when people run, you run.”
Kansas City police said they were responding Wednesday afternoon to reports of shots fired around Union Station sending terrified fans running for cover and marring yet another high-profile public event with gun violence.
“Everybody started jumping the rails and pushing everybody over. We got inside and we thought that, ok, it’s calm now. We’re inside, we’ll be safe,” said the NH woman. “I told my daughter, let’s just sit down for a minute in here and breathe.”
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a news conference that two armed men had been taken into custody as fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.
“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.” Graves said.
President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Kansas City and will continue to receive updates, a White House spokesperson said. White House officials have been in touch with state and local leaders, and federal law enforcement is on the scene supporting local law enforcement.
Areas that had been filled with crowds were empty after the shooting, with police and firefighters standing and talking behind an area restricted by yellow tape.
Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said he was with coach Andy Reid and other coaches and staff members at the time of the shooting, and that the team was on buses and returning to Arrowhead Stadium.
“Praying for Kansas City,” Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that also included three emojis of hands in prayer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
