New Hampshire police chief accused of sexually harassing person under his authority

The chief of a police department in New Hampshire was arrested Thursday on sexual harassment allegations, authorities said.

Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent, a 43-year-old native of Hudson, is slated to be arraigned next month in Merrimack District Court on a charge of official oppression, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Between Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, Sargent “knowingly committed an unauthorized act, which purported to be an act of his office, with a purpose to benefit himself or another or to harm another, by sexually harassing a subordinate in violation of official policy,” investigators alleged in a criminal complaint.

Sargent has since been released on personal recognizance.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

