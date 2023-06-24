New Hampshire Police looking for driver of a pickup truck who dragged woman in road rage incident

New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help identifying a pickup truck and driver after a woman was dragged in the parking lot of a Salem drug store.

Police say the road rage incident happened around 11 a.m. Friday at the Rite Aid on Route 28.

The vehicle is described as a light blue Chevy Silverado with New Hampshire registration plates that police say may be veteran plates.

The truck had a yellow “LineX” sticker in the rear window and a black tonneau cover on the bed.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Chris Markey at 603-893-1911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

