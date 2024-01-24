New Hampshire Primary Results: Live Updates

Voters in New Hampshire cast ballots Tuesday in the first presidential primary election of the 2024 race.

Coming one week after the GOP Iowa caucuses, in which former President Donald Trump secured a commanding victory over the rest of the Republican field, the former president was again projected to finish well ahead of his last remaining opponent, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race Sunday and endorsed Trump.

Tuesday also marked the first time Democrats voted in 2024. However, due to a dispute between the Democratic National Committee and state party officials over when the primary would be held, no delegates were at stake and incumbent President Joe Biden did not appear on the ballot. (He could still be voted for as a write-in candidate.)

On the Republican side, 22 delegates will be awarded proportionally.

All polls across the state were closed by 8 p.m. ET.

View live results from the New Hampshire primaries below: