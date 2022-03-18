New Hampshire released a statewide list of problem police officers. No such list exists in Massachusetts

A Brady List in New Hampshire.

The Massachusetts-New Hampshire border is a dividing line for a lot of things: tax-free appliances, cheaper booze, legal fireworks.

Added to that list recently? The names of police officers with credibility concerns.

New Hampshire, pursuant to a police-backed bill passed by its Republican leadership, recently released a statewide list of officers its attorney general deemed to have credibility concerns.

In Massachusetts, no such list of police officers with proven histories of lying or misconduct has been released, nor does it exist.

“We have no records responsive to (this) request,” staff for Attorney General Maura T. Healey wrote in response to a Telegram & Gazette public records request on the topic.

Healey, a Democrat running for governor, declined an interview request this week. Her office wrote in an email that it supports such a list being created and made public. It did not say by whom.

Two of the three Democrats vying to replace Healey as attorney general told the T&G they would look to create such a list and, with appropriate due process protections for police, release it publicly.

As it stands, some county district attorneys have released their own lists of officers with concerns, while others, including Worcester’s, do not keep such lists.

“There needs to be a baseline expectation from the public about what kind of consistent information we can get about our police officers,” Justin Silverman, executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition, said Thursday.

The focus on accountability among public workers is heightened during Sunshine Week, which ends this weekend. The annual initiative, organized by the News Leaders Association, promotes open government and right-to-know laws.

Growing concern

The keeping of lists of officers with credibility concerns is not mandated by law, but is practiced by some prosecutors as a way to ensure Constitutional requirements are met.

In New Hampshire, the practice of keeping such lists largely sprung from a 1995 case in which prosecutors’ failure to disclose information about a police officer led to the state’s highest court vacating a murder conviction.

In 2020, calls for transparency in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis led multiple Massachusetts district attorneys to release lists of officers for whom so-called “Brady” warnings are given.

The lists, often called Brady lists, get that name from a 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case that requires prosecutors to disclose potential credibility issues of any witness to defendants.

Advocates for transparency argue such lists are important both so the public is aware of which officers may be problematic, and so that it can be confident that prosecutors are meeting their Constitutional obligations.

A 2019 investigation by USA Today identified at least 1,200 officers across the country with proven histories of lying or misconduct who had not been flagged by prosecutors.

Citing figures from the National Registry of Exonerations, the report said that cases overturned because of perjury and official misconduct by prosecutors or police more than doubled from 2008 to 2018.

USA Today noted that since many prosecutors do not publicly release the Brady lists of officers they have flagged, it’s impossible to determine whether they are complying with the mandate.

Brian E. Murphy, a Worcester defense lawyer, recalled Thursday a situation in another county in which he said he learned of a potential Brady issue with a police officer in a murder case through his client, not the prosecutor.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Murphy, the treasurer of the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said of the creation of a statewide Brady List.

Police concerns

Many police unions across the country have opposed the idea of naming police officers accused of misconduct, arguing doing so can present a skewed picture of an officer.

Mark K. Leahy, a former Northborough chief who heads the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, said the devil is often in the details.

Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association Executive Director Mark Leahy.

Informing the public of an officer who was proven to have committed substantial misconduct, he said, is different than including all complaints an officer ever faced.

“I think when the standard is not necessarily consistent in terms of what must be disclosed, it can be needlessly invasive for the officer,” he said.

Police due process concerns have been cited by district attorneys who have declined to create such lists, including Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Early’s website was recently updated to state that, although his office does not maintain a Brady list, it has a “database” in which prosecutors can determine whether officers being requested to testify in a case have credibility concerns.

Degree of separation

State Sen. Jamie Eldridge, a progressive Democrat from Acton, said that, given county prosecutors’ reliance on their relationship with local police, a higher authority should be tasked with maintaining a Brady list.

State Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton

“(Prosecutors and police) are obviously working together closely to prosecute people, which, of course, makes sense,” he said. “However, I think that also has an influence where it causes DAs, more often than not, to avoid holding police accountable.

“The attorney general, as the state’s chief law enforcement officer, is the perfect office to do this.”

Eldridge said a statewide approach to criminal justice issues is, in his mind, increasingly necessary at a time in which racial equity issues are at the fore.

As a leader on multiple committees looking into issues such as facial recognition and the prison system, Eldridge said it’s been difficult to collect consistent information.

“In our efforts to collect data, it’s incredibly frustrating when you’re talking about sheriffs or DAs where that information is fragmented,” he said. “Not every official keeps the same information.”

Case in point with Brady lists is Eldridge’s constituency. He represents towns in both Worcester County, where no list exists, and Middlesex County, whose district attorney, Marian Ryan, has made a list available to constituents since 2020.

“It makes more sense to have a statewide approach,” the senator said.

The Massachusetts District Attorneys Association, an independent state agency that serves the state's 11 district attorneys, does not have a position on a statewide Brady list.

“Each district attorney’s office is obligated by law to present exculpatory evidence to defendants in pending cases and that is clearly occurring,” Gregg M. Miliote, a spokesman for Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III, MDAA’s president, said Thursday in an email.

Multiple AG candidates would take on task

In interviews Thursday, two Democrats vying to replace Healey, Quentin Palfrey and Shannon Liss-Riordan, said they would work to create such a list, and, with accommodations for police due process, release it publicly.

The New Hampshire law that led to its list's release was passed by the Republican Legislature and Republican governor — with support of police — after a lawsuit by state media companies and the American Civil Liberties Union.

In gaining police support, legislators agreed to allow officers to contest their inclusion on the list before their names are publicly released.

Palfrey and Liss-Riordan said they believe public release of a list in Massachusetts, with accommodations for due process, would foster greater public trust in the criminal justice system.

“Whether the public — and certainly whether defendants — have access to exculpatory information shouldn’t depend on what county you’re in,” Palfrey, a former health care prosecutor in the attorney general’s office, said.

Palfrey, who has served in the presidential administrations of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, said it would be important to be thoughtful and deliberate when setting up standards for inclusion on lists.

Instances in which officers were proved dishonest or fabricated evidence, he said, would be examples of misconduct that ought to be publicly disclosed.

Liss-Riordan, a prominent Boston labor lawyer, said the keeping of such lists “creates a very solid incentive for police officers, A, to stay off these lists, and B, for police departments to ensure their officers have the training and support necessary to not be on these lists in the first place.”

Liss-Riordan said the public release of lists, done correctly, would “give an additional layer of protection to the public, and also help build credibility and trust between police and the public they’re serving.”

Staff for the third declared Democrat running for attorney general, lawyer and former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell, said Thursday that Campbell supports the creation of a statewide Brady list and is engaging in conversations to form an opinion on whether such a list should be publicly released.

Jay McMahon, a Cape Cod lawyer who has announced his intention to run as a Republican for attorney general, could not immediately be reached by email Thursday afternoon.

Rollins declines to weigh in

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, who released a Brady list she kept when acting as Suffolk district attorney in 2020 following a successful public records appeal from WBUR, declined comment this week.

Among the questions the T&G put to the top federal prosecutor in the state were whether she keeps a Brady list similar to the New Hampshire list, and whether she believes a statewide Brady list should exist.

Miriam Conrad, a longtime federal public defender, said in an email Thursday that she was not aware whether Rollins’ office keeps such a list.

In a 2020 opinion, members of the state’s highest court, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, noted that federal prosecutors have a policy checklist to ensure they meet their obligations under Brady.

“We do not possess the authority to require the Attorney General and every district attorney in this Commonwealth to promulgate a comparable policy, but we strongly recommend that they do,” the justices wrote.

Healey’s office has its own Brady list that includes the names of eight police officers — five from Lowell, one former officer from Westport and two former state troopers.

The office wrote in an email that its list is confined to officers who “have been or could be” witnesses in its office’s prosecutions.

It said that is a much smaller pool of officers since the AG’s office does not prosecute nearly as many people as district attorneys.

Healey’s office said it supports the creation of a statewide Brady list that would be maintained by a “single entity,” noting that officers sometimes move between jurisdictions.

Asked which entity should maintain the list, the office said it is still evaluating that with "stakeholders" and does not yet have a recommendation.

The office said any such list should have consistent parameters and guidelines for every law enforcement agency, including protocols for “putting names on and off” the list.

“A more uniform system/statewide list may also be beneficial for the POST Commission when it comes to their certification/decertification processes,” the office wrote.

POST Commission to release separate, related information

The POST (Peace Officers Standards and Training) Commission, established by the Legislature in 2020, brings Massachusetts in line with many other states by establishing a body that will certify and decertify police officers.

In an interview Thursday, William N. Brownsberger, president pro tempore of the state Senate, noted that the legislation requires the creation of a public database regarding officers disciplined by the commission.

By virtue of the legislation, he noted, information about officers who are decertified or suspended will be posted online. Since officers who lie or commit other serious misconduct are liable to be decertified or suspended, he noted, information about those officers will end up in the database.

In a statement Thursday provided through its general counsel, Randall E. Ravitz, the POST commission said it expected to begin posting information to its database “within the next few months.”

The commission noted that its databases are not designed to be Brady lists, and that the commission is independent from prosecutors.

New Hampshire has had a police certification system in place since 1971, and Massachusetts was one of the last states in the country to implement one.

However, the Bay State has greater transparency than New Hampshire when it comes to its Public Records Law’s treatment of police misconduct probes.

Most documentation of investigations police departments conduct of their own officers are public under Massachusetts Public Records Law.

According to the Associated Press, New Hampshire is one of 32 states in which such misconduct records are either secret or hard to access.

While the law in Massachusetts is clear, cities and towns do not always follow it.

A judge recently ordered the city of Worcester to pay punitive damages for illegally withholding police misconduct records from the T&G for years, while Boston police are facing similar lawsuits from other media organizations.

Silverman, the NEFAC leader, said it is important for state leaders to prioritize the consistent release of public information, especially concerning police who have broken public trust.

“We have a right to know who those officers are,” he said. “They’re working in our communities, and if we don’t know, it’s really difficult for us to have confidence in the system, and to hold them accountable.”

Contact Brad Petrishen at brad.petrishen@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @BPetrishenTG

