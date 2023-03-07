New Hampshire school bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities

A New Hampshire school bus driver was arrested after police say she assaulted students with disabilities.

The driver, a 68-year-old woman, is facing multiple charges of simple assault on students with disabilities, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Hudson police noted that the driver was employed by the Durham Bus Company when they launched an investigation into the alleged assaults.

Town school officials will join investigators at a 12 p.m. news conference at Hudson police headquarters, where more information is expected to be released.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

