New Hampshire State Police Trooper injured after Everett Turnpike crash

A New Hampshire State Trooper was injured while on a traffic stop on the Everett Turnpike Saturday morning after a vehicle struck his cruiser.

According to the New Hampshire Police Association, the trooper had been conducting a traffic stop in Merrimack when another car hit the full-marked cruiser on the side of the highway just before 7:30 a.m.

The trooper and driver of the vehicle were transported to a local area hospital where they were treated for injuries, officials said. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Erica Murphy, of Manchester, N.H., was charged with driving under the influence, police said.

N.H. State Police said the right lane in the area of Exit 11 was closed due to the crash.

“We would like to extend our thoughts to our injured member and his family during this difficult time. This incident once again underscores the dangers of the job our Troopers are faced with on a daily basis,” said NH Police Association.

It is unclear if anyone is facing charges. The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

