New Hampshire state senator accused of slapping, spitting on employee of restaurant he owns

A New Hampshire state senator is facing charges after police say he slapped and spit on an employee of a restaurant that he owns earlier this year.

Keith Murphy, 47, is charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of criminal threatening in connection with an altercation at Murphy’s Taproom on Elm Street in Manchester, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Murphy, a Republican representing New Hampshire’s District 16, surrendered to police on Monday after he was identified as a suspect in the alleged assault.

Officers responding to a report of an argument involving a worker at the Elm Street eatery on April 30 learned Murphy had slapped and spit on one of his employees, according to police. He also allegedly picked up a chair and acted in an aggressive manner.

In a statement, Murphy said, “I am innocent of these charges and I look forward to my day in court. When the facts are known it will be clear that the police have charged the victim in this case. I will be defending my name, reputation, and business through the legal process.”

In addition to the Manchester location, Murphy owns a second taproom in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Murphy has since been released on personal recognizance. He is due to appear in court on July 24.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

