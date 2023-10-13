New Hampshire student admits threatening Republican congressman Matt Gaetz

A US college student has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Republican congressman Matt Gaetz.

Allan Poller, 24, admitted he left an expletive-laden voicemail for the lawmaker on 29 March.

Poller said: "If you keep on coming for the gays, we're gonna strike back... We will kill you if that's what it takes."

According to the plea agreement, the student made the call after becoming "emotional and intoxicated" while watching videos on TikTok.

Poller, a student at Keene State College in the state of New Hampshire, faced a federal charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

While authorities did not name Mr Gaetz in court documents, his office told US media he was the subject of the threat.

A source familiar with the investigation also confirmed to the BBC's US partner CBS News that Mr Gaetz was the member of Congress targeted.

Lawmakers across the country have faced a rise in harassment and threats in recent years.

Poller will be sentenced in January.

The charge carries up to five years in prison, but the government is recommending a three-year probation sentence, according to court documents obtained by CBS.

Poller was originally charged with two counts, but one was dropped as a part of the plea deal.

The BBC has reached out to a lawyer for Poller and Mr Gaetz's office for comment.

In a statement to CNN, Poller's attorney Jesse Friedman said his client "recognises that hate in any form is wrong and hurtful".

"He accepts responsibility for his actions and did not intend for his acts to cause harm or a threat to anybody," added Mr Friedman.

Poller left the voicemail after Mr Gaetz's office did not answer the phone. The foul-mouthed message said the Florida lawmaker would take a bullet to the head.

"And then if you want to keep going down that path, you know who's next," he said.

A US Capitol Police officer discovered Poller was a student at Keene State, and after contacting him, Poller admitted leaving the message, according to court documents.