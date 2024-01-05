New Hampshire trooper, K9 in cruiser struck from behind while responding to crash

A New Hampshire state trooper and his K9 who were inside a parked police cruiser were struck from behind by a pickup truck while responding to another crash, state police said.

Trooper Tyler Duhamel and his K-9 partner, Ivy, were uninjured in the crash, which occurred around 5:50 a.m. Thursday on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack in the area of mile marker 13.8, state police said.

Duhamel was responding to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on the Everett Turnpike and parked and inside his cruiser in the breakdown lane, when he was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by Anthony Remillard, 39, of Chester, state police said.

Remillard was not injured, state police said.

There was extensive damage to the rear of the state police cruiser.

The crash resulted in substantial delays in the morning commuting traffic, state police said. Traffic was backed up approximately five miles through the Bedford Tolls which resulted in two other crashes on the Turnpike during this timeframe.

The right lane was closed for approximately one hour while the roadway was cleaned up.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Dore at Mark.R.Dore@dos.nh.gov, or State Police Dispatch at 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

