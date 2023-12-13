New Hampshire voter registration guide: How to check registration status, options to vote

New Hampshire has a number of elections coming up in 2024, including its first-in-the-nation presidential primary, state primary and general election.

The state’s historic presidential primary will be held Jan. 23, giving voters a chance to support who they want at the top of the Republican and Democratic party tickets come November. Undeclared voters in the state may choose to take a ballot in either primary.

This year, the Republican primary has a crowded field of candidates, including former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

President Joe Biden is running for re-election but will not appear on the Democratic primary ballot due to changes with the party's national primary calendar. Leading New Hampshire Democrats have started a grassroots effort encouraging Democratic voters to write-in the president's name. Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson are the best-known candidates challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination.

The presidential primary will be followed later in the year by the state primary on Sept. 10, where voters will determine each party's nomination of candidates for other federal offices, as well as state and county offices.

Party candidates who win the primaries qualify to appear on the general election ballot on Nov. 5, 2024.

Remembering if you're registered to vote, or figuring out how to register for the first time, can be confusing so let's break it down.

More: Check to see if you're registered to vote in New Hampshire

How to register to vote in New Hampshire

To be eligible to register to vote in New Hampshire, you must meet the following three criteria: be a U.S. citizen, live in the state and turn 18 by the next election.

To vote in a primary or general election, you must be registered in the community where you live and be at least 18 years old.

You can register to vote between six and 13 days prior to the election, depending on your municipality, and on Election Day in New Hampshire.

Any registered voter can participate in either party's presidential primary election without being enrolled in that party, but voters can only participate in one primary per election cycle. The deadline to change party affiliation for the presidential primaries was in October, but you can change your affiliation for the state primary election until June 4.

To register, you must provide proof of your identity, age, citizenship status and state residence. If you are registering on election day and do not have the proper documents, you may sign an affidavit attesting to your identity and are required to submit identification within seven days.

Those registering by mail must have an approved reason.

Voter registration deadlines are as follows:

Mail: Application must be received 13 days before Election Day.

In person: By the time polls close on election day, usually 7 p.m.

Online: Not available in New Hampshire.

How to vote in New Hampshire

New Hampshire offers various options for those looking to vote. Let's break them down.

Request a mail-in/absentee ballot

Eligible voters must provide an approved excuse to vote absentee in New Hampshire. The following reasons qualify voters for a mail-in ballot:

Away from the city or town on election day.

Have a religious observance.

Have a disability, illness or other medical impairment.

Have employment commitments, including caregiving, that prohibit access to the polls during the entire time they are open.

The state may also allow for absentee ballots when weather events, such as winter storm warnings, blizzard warnings or ice storm warnings, impact access to in-person voting. In these circumstances, voters may be allowed to vote by absentee ballot on the Monday before the election.

To request an absentee ballot, fill out this form in pen or No. 2 pencil and return it to your local clerk's office. Active military and overseas citizens and voters with disabilities can also fill out an absentee ballot applications online.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on the day before the election. Once you have applied, you may track your absentee ballot request.

Return your completed ballot

You can drop off your completed ballot in person, via mail or have another person hand-deliver it for you. Rock the Vote recommends contacting your local election official if you need more information.

Certain designated individuals are allowed to drop off a ballot for someone else in New Hampshire. The following people can submit an absentee ballot in your place:

Family members including a spouse, parent, sibling, child, grandchild, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, stepparent or stepchild.

Nursing home or residential care staff.

A third party assisting a blind voter, so long as the voter signs an affidavit agreeing to it.

Ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on election day.

You can find the location of your local clerk’s office here. You can also track your New Hampshire ballot online here.

Voting in-person on Election Day

If you plan on voting in-person on Election Day, you can find your voting location options here. Polls are open from at least 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Be sure to bring a form of photo identification, such as a driver's license.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: A step-by-step guide to voting in New Hampshire in 2024 elections