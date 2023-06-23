New Hampshire woman arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

The FBI Boston Division announced the arrest of a New Hampshire resident for her alleged role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol back on January 6th 2021.

Cindy Young of Bristol, NH was arrested by the United States Court for the District of Columbia. She was taken into custody without incident.

Young is charged in a criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C. with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Ground, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings.

According to authorities, conversations, videos, and images of Young confirm her presence inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021

On January 5, 2021, six buses, organized by the group “Super Happy Fun America”, left Massachusetts to bring President Trump supporters to his rally and other scheduled protests. Images show Young at the pick-up location, wearing a bright red jacket with an Aztec print while holding a Trump “NO MORE BULLSHIT” flag

Documents show that Young was interviewed by NTD News before she boarded one of the buses to Washington, D.C. During the interview she stated the country was “at a crossroad.”

After attending President Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, Young joined a large group in walking to the Capitol. Once on Capitol grounds, photos show Young scaling a staircase on the Northwest lawn, as the riot began to grow outside the building.

According to the criminal complaint documents, Young can be seen throughout the day wearing the same jacket as her January 5 interview as well as sunglasses, a Trump 2020 scarf, and an American Flag ‘Trump 2020′ knit hat.

Documents show that around 2:22 p.m., Young entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors.

“After entering, Young traveled through varying areas of the Capitol. Young came into possession of a Trump 2020 and an American flag,” paperwork says.

According to authorities, ‘Young was interviewed on January 13, 2021, regarding a male who was arrested on January 6, 2021. Young admitted to traveling to D.C., on the bus, with this male. Young recounted she paid $75.00, roundtrip, for the bus ride to Washington, D.C., in order to attend the Trump Rally. Young likened the scene, on Capitol grounds, to a war zone. Young admitted entering the Capitol and stated her goal was to get to the hearing room so that her voice might be heard.”

Young was again interviewed on February 11, 2022. Young admitted to going onto the Capitol grounds where “things got crazy.”

This arrest bring the total number of individuals charged by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol to 26.

The investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

