New Hampshire woman to face OUI charges after driving into Methuen home, police say

A New Hampshire woman will face charges after allegedly driving into a Methuen home Wednesday, police say.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, will face operating under the influence charges after she blacked out while huffing paint and hit a home on Broadway Street, Methuen police announced.

It is the driver’s 2nd OUI offense, police said. She will also face charges of marked lanes violation and speeding.

At 1:35 p.m. Responding officers found a Volvo station wagon lodged into the side of the building. The crash caused the front porch of the home to collapse.

The driver, a 31-year-old Kingston, New Hampshire, was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated.

She will appear in court at a later date.

