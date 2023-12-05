New Hampshire woman sentenced to prison for role in 2015 Bridgewater murder. What we know

PLYMOUTH — A New Hampshire woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in the murder of a woman who was found dead and burned in Bridgewater in 2015.

Shannon Squires, 47, of Manchester, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty on Monday in Plymouth Superior Court to one count each of manslaughter and kidnapping in the murder of 29-year-old Ashley Bortner, of New Jersey.

Judge William Sullivan sentenced Squires to serve 8 to 10 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of probation, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Bridgewater Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte announced in a written statement on X (formerly Twitter).

The sentencing comes just a few months after Squires' acquaintance, Fernando Owens, 51, of Dorchester, was convicted on one count each of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in Bortner’s murder. He was sentenced to life in prison in June.

Squires’ husband, Julian Squires, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was also convicted on one count each of murder and kidnapping in 2022 for his role in Bortner’s death and is also currently serving a life sentence.

What happened to Ashley Bortner?

On Nov. 3, 2005, Bridgewater police received a 911 call just before midnight for a report that a fire was burning alongside the MBTA Commuter Rail tracks in Bridgewater. Police discovered it was a human body on fire and later identified the victim to be Bortner, a New Jersey resident.

"Bortner’s body had been burned over 70%, she had been gagged, and her face was wrapped with a towel," the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office wrote in a statement in June. "Bortner’s hands and feet were also bound behind her."

The investigation

Massachusetts State Police investigators determined that Owens had been acquainted with Bortner and believed she somehow played a role in the fatal shooting of his son, Dominic Owens, 21, of Dorchester, who was shot the day before Bortner’s death.

"As part of the investigation, Massachusetts State Police seized an electrical cord and a cotton towel from the home of Owens that linked him to the murder," the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office wrote in a June statement.

Inside Owens’ apartment, located at 65 Londsdale St., investigators found an Egyptian cotton towel of the same brand as the one used to cover Bortner’s face, and an electrical cord matching the cord binding her, Cruz said.

Cellphone records also revealed there were 13 calls placed between Bortner and Owens the day of Bortner’s murder.

After the murder, Owens fled the United Stated to the Dominican Republic and was captured by police after 4 months on the run.

After a 7-day trial, a jury deliberated 10 hours before finding Owens guilty of one count each of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in Bortner’s death, the DA's office said. He was sentenced to life in prison in June of this year.

Co-conspirators: The Squires

Friends of Owens, Julian Squires, 48, and Shannon Squires, then 46, a husband and wife from Manchester, New Hampshire, were also charged in assisting Owens in Bortner’s murder in 2015.

“The Squires were in Bridgewater around the time of the 911 call to Bridgewater Police and assisted Owens in killing and disposing of Bortner’s body,” the DA's office said.

The Squires have remained in custody since 2015.

