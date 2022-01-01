A New Hampshire woman who told a 9-year-old Black child that she'd 'kneel on his neck' for breaking her kid's toy has been convicted

Getty Images

Kristina Graper, a 51-year-old New Hampshire woman, has been convicted after telling a Black child she'd "kneel on his neck."

Graper threatened the child after he accidentally broke a toy that belonged to her son.

Her son had pushed the child, causing the toy to break, according to a civil complaint.

A woman from Dover, New Hampshire, has been convicted by the state's justice department after she told a Black child she'd "kneel on his neck."

Kristina Graper, 51, in May of last year threatened the child, a 9-year-old boy, according to a release from the New Hampshire Department of Justice. She had also referred to the child using a racial slur.

Graper became angry with the child after he "accidentally broke her son's toy while playing in a neighborhood park," the release says.

A civil complaint cited by the Associated Press says Graper's son had pushed the 9-year-old child, who had, as a result, broken her son's foam missile. When her son told Graper how that part of the toy broke, Graper went back to the park, the AP reported, and threatened the child.

The Strafford County Superior Court "concluded that this conduct was motivated by the victim's race and had the purpose to terrorize or coerce the victim," the release reads. "The court reached this conclusion after the defendant defaulted by not filing a response to the Attorney General's complaint."

The civil complaint says the child "understood the comments to be a reference to the murder of George Floyd last year." Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck last year for nearly nine minutes, was convicted of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

As a result of Graper's behavior, the child does not want to play in the park anymore, the complaint says.

Graper must stay at least 250 feet away from the child and the child's family and received a $500 fine. If she violates the restraining order, she could face a heftier fine of up to $2,500 and potential jail time, according to the New Hampshire DOJ release.

