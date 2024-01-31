New Hampshire woman trapped in dumpster survives garbage truck horror

A New Hampshire woman who wound up in a dumpster, which was later scooped up by a garbage truck, miraculously survived her ordeal with minor injuries.

Investigators said the unidentified victim told authorities she had fallen into the bin while tossing out her trash, according to WMUR. She then wound up in the back of a garbage truck making its rounds on Monday.

The truck driver saw the woman through a camera in the back of the vehicle, but not until he’d compacted his cargo four times. He dialed 911.

“In 32 years, I’ve never seen anything like this my whole career,” baffled Manchester Fire Department Battalion Chief Bob Beaudet tod WMUR. “You don’t think it really happens, but in this day and age, times are tough, and people do different things. So, that was definitely one for the books.”

However, Beaudet claimed the truck driver said Monday’s encounter wasn’t “the first time this has happened to him.”

Neighbors watched as fire crews lifted the woman from the toploader into a stretcher attached to a crane. She was treated at Elliot Hospital and is expected to be fine. It’s unclear how long she was in the dumpster or the truck.