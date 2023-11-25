New Hampshire wrong-way driver arrested, charged with reckless conduct

A wrong-way driver from New Hampshire has been arrested and charged with reckless conduct.

On November 24, around 11:51 p.m., State Police received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on I-93 between mile markers 53-49 in the towns of Northfield and Canterbury.

At 11:57 p.m., a state trooper located the vehicle on I-93 at mile marker 46.8 in the town of Canterbury as it was approaching the trooper head-on around a bend in the roadway.

The trooper successfully stopped the motor vehicle in the left lane and made contact with the lone operator.

Zachary William Bunker, 40 of Gilford was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

Bunker was bailed and released and is due to appear at the Merrimack Superior Court on December 28.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

