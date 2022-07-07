Hampstead man, 79, is missing, last seen Wednesday near Amy Lane

Jul. 7—HAMPSTEAD — A "Silver Alert" has been issued for a 79-year-old Hampstead man who was reported missing early Thursday morning and last seen walking away from his Amy Lane residence Wednesday afternoon.

At the request of Hampstead police, the New Hampshire State Police authorized the activation of the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert System. Police are asking the public's help locating John Matson, 79, who is about six feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes, gray hair and a beard.

Matson was reported missing by his wife about 12:20 a.m. Thursday and was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday walking away from the home dressed in a blue button-up shirt and gray shorts. He is reportedly suffering from dementia, state police said.

If contact is made with Matson, please call Hampstead Police Department at 603-329-5700.