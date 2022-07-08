Hampstead man, 79, missing since Wednesday

Jul. 8—HAMPSTEAD — The New Hampshire State Police, at the request of the Hampstead police, has issued a "silver alert" for a missing 79-year-old man.

Local and state police are asking for the public's assistance in locating John Matson, described as 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and beard and blue eyes.

Matson was reported missing on July 7 at approximately 12:20 a.m. to the Hampstead Police Department by his wife. He had last been seen walking away from his residence on Amy Lane at approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 6, but never returned home. He was wearing a red/white and blue button-up shirt and gray shorts. He is reportedly suffering from dementia.

If contact is made, please notify the Hampstead Police Department at 603-329-5700.