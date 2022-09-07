Hampstead man arrested on child sex abuse image charges

Sep. 7—HAMPSTEAD — A Hampstead man has been arrested by Derry police and is being charged with possessing and distributing child sex abuse images.

Jake Wilson, 38, of 76 West Road in Hampstead, was arrested Sept. 1 at 5:50 a.m. and is charged with six counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, a Class A felony, and also three counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images, also a Class A felony.

Wilson turned himself into the Derry Police Department, according to a press release, after being notified that an arrest warrant had been issued.

The warrant came as a result of an investigation in conjunction with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, of which the Derry Police Department is a member.

ICAC task force members representing Portsmouth Police, Amherst Police, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department, and Hampstead Police also assisted in the investigation.

The investigation began as a cyber tip to the ICAC.

Wilson was arranged at Rockingham County Superior Court on Sept. 1. The court held Wilson on preventative detention.