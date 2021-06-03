Hampstead man gets DUI after crash

Jun. 3—SALEM N.H. — A Hampstead man, 29, is charged with resisting arrest and DUI after reportedly driving with deployed airbags off the highway in Salem.

Salem police said they were called just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a car was seen crashing into the median of Interstate 93 at the Exit 1 off-ramp.

According to the caller, an airbag in a Honda Civic went off and the car continued into a parking lot at the Mall at Rockingham Park.

The driver was eventually identified by police as Nicholas Cookson.

A responding officer wrote in a report that he found probable cause to arrest Cookson for DUI, and subsequently, resisting arrest.

Cookson was taken to the Salem Police Department for processing before being released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 15.