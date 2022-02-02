Hampton Beach fentanyl drug bust: Three charged and released immediately. Here's why.

HAMPTON — A “significant” amount of deadly fentanyl is off the streets after a recent drug bust in Hampton, but the three arrested were back on the streets within hours because of New Hampshire’s bail reform statute.

According to a press release issued by Rockingham County Sheriff Charles Massahos, on Thursday, Jan. 27, Lance Belanger, 43, of Hampton was arrested and charged with six felony counts of sale of controlled drugs. Also arrested at the time were 39-year-old Angela Demarco, also of Hampton, and Meagan Shaw, 39, of Northwood, both charged with one count each of possession of a controlled drug.

The arrests came after a three-month investigation led by the Rockingham Sheriff’s Department Drug Task Force in conjunction with the Hampton Police Department. As part of Operation Granite Shield, the arrests took place after a search warrant was executed at an Epping Avenue house, at Hampton Beach, where law enforcement seized significant amounts of fentanyl.

What is fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic form of opioid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

In New Hampshire, according to statistics from the New Hampshire Medical Examiner's Office, for years now fentanyl has been the number one cause of drug overdose deaths either used alone or in combination with other drugs.

According to the CDC, fentanyl is also the major cause of fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States.

Since it is a synthetic, fentanyl is easier and faster to produce than heroin. Most of the fentanyl found in the illegal drug trade is not pharmaceutical grade, but manufactured unlawfully by drug traffickers.

According to Rockingham County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Richard Sawyer, the fentanyl seized in this raid was not pharmaceutical grade, and he believes it comes from outside New Hampshire to be distributed here by local pushers.

Why is fentanyl so dangerous? The illicit drug has ruined lives during COVID pandemic

New Hampshire's bail system

Sawyer said he often reads posts on social media by residents disturbed when they learn those arrested on drug charges are released on personal recognizance almost immediately. Sawyer wants people to understand that law enforcement is not responsible for bail terms. He added that bail is not a punitive measure but primarily intended to ensure those arrested return for court appearances.

In 2019 the New Hampshire Legislature passed the Bail Reform Act, he said, intended to prevent bail from becoming an uncompromising burden to the low income, especially those arrested for non-violent crimes.

However, he does understand that following the passage of 2019's Bail Reform Act by the New Hampshire Legislature, some members of the public and law enforcement have become frustrated that after putting in a lot of time investigating criminal activities and taking alleged criminals off the street, those arrested must be released almost immediately by bail commissioners because of the current regulations.

“In law enforcement we try not to let that frustration get in the way of doing the job the right way,” Sawyer said.

But, he added, the reform has had a dramatic effect, with people who are arrested and charged released on personal recognizance within a matter of a couple of hours.

“Bail sometimes victimized people of lower economic standing and often caused them to sit in jail for long periods of time,” said Sawyer, who is the former chief of police in Hampton. “I respect what the Legislature intended when it passed the Bail Reform Act, but I think it needs to be looked at again.”

In North Hampton, a man was recently arrested again for another crime following his release on personal recognizance for a previous incident in which he allegedly threatened an off-duty police officer with a hammer.

That situation and others give North Hampton Chief Kathryn Mone pause for thought. She believes a balance should be struck within the New Hampshire’s bail system between protecting defendants’ rights and protecting public safety.

“It seems we are not striking that balance,” Mone said.

