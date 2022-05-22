Hampton Beach police arrest 10 as crowd forces Ocean Boulevard shutdown in latest incident

HAMPTON — A heavy police presence dispersed a large crowd Saturday night that brought traffic on Ocean Boulevard to a standstill, resulting in 10 arrests.

Hampton police responded to the beach at 6:20 p.m. for a report of a large group forming on the beach. The decision to disperse the crowd was made after fights started to break out within the group, according to police.

Police said after a dispersal order was given, the group left the sand and formed in the middle of Ocean Boulevard.

Traffic was stopped on Ocean Boulevard for an hour as police continued to move the group along.

Police at Hampton Beach dispersed a large crowd Saturday, May 21, 2022. The latest in a series of incidents planned via social media brought traffic on Ocean Boulevard to a standstill.

The majority of the 10 arrests made were for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police said they expect to file additional charges of riot.

There were no injuries or damage to property, according to police.

Seacoast news: Download the Seacoastonline mobile app and never miss a story

Previous story: Hampton Beach Police make 29 arrests, breaking up fights, unruly crowds

Hampton police had brought in additional officers from area departments as well as the state police and Rockingham County Sherriff's Department after hearing about an event at Hampton Beach Saturday that was planned and advertised on social media.

These types of incidents have become common at Hampton Beach and other popular beaches nationally.

A heavy police presence at Hampton Beach dispersed a large crowd Saturday night, May 21, 2022.

On Friday, Hampton Police Chief David Hobbs warned, "those looking to cause disruptions and acts of violence will be arrested and prosecuted."

Hampton Beach: Big events returning in 2022. Here's the lineup

Last weekend, Hampton police made nearly 30 arrests. Police had to intervene when crowds got rowdy and fights broke out.

Hampton police experienced unruly crowds last May as well. At the time, police said the large gatherings were being fueled by social media like TikTok and Snapchat.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton Beach brawl ends in police arresting 10 people