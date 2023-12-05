Hampton Beach stabbing: Police investigate after fight turns violent

HAMPTON — Police said they are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening that left the victim bloody on Ocean Boulevard following a fight between two groups of young Seacoast adults.

According to Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno, police became aware of the incident at about 7:30 p.m., when they responded to a call for help from a person in the area of High Street and Moulton Road. When arriving, officers found a young man in a car bleeding significantly from a wound on his leg caused by a laceration.

“Officers were able to apply a tourniquet to the injured party to stop the loss of blood,” Reno said. “Hampton Fire and Rescue were called and transported the individual to the hospital with serious bodily injury.”

Hampton police were called to 639 Lafayette Road for a report of assault at the Speedway gas station.

Reno said police investigating the circumstances behind the stabbing believe there is no threat to the public.

Police have identified all the parties involved, but since the investigation is still ongoing, at this time, no charges have been brought, Reno said. As a result, the names of those involved will not be released, he said.

Investigators believe the injury was the result of an altercation on Ocean Boulevard between two groups of young adults who knew each other. The fight broke up when the individual was stabbed, Reno said, and the two groups left the area, each heading in different directions.

One group put the injured party in a car to drive him for medical help, Reno said. By the time they had reached High Street, however, they realized the seriousness of the wound and pulled over to call the police for help.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

