Hampton Beach tire slashing spree: Police seek public's help to identify suspect

HAMPTON — Police are looking for a man they say slashed the tires of numerous vehicles in the Wally’s Pub parking lot in the early hours of Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

Hampton police took a report of multiple vehicles with their tires vandalized in the pub’s parking lot located off Ashworth Avenue at approximately 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, they found nine vehicles with tires slashed.

A suspect was captured on area video surveillance puncturing tires in the parking lot, according to police. The person has not been identified yet, and investigators are working to determine his identity, police said.

Hampton police are seeking the public's help in identifying this suspect, who they say allegedly slashed tires from multiple vehicles in a parking lot at Hampton Beach.

Police Capt. Anthony Azarian said the tire slashings are currently being investigated as criminal mischief.

Police say limited information is being released about the case at this time because it is still under investigation.

Hampton police ask anyone with information to call the department at (603) 929-4444 or Detective Robert Kenyon at (603) 929-4444 extension 311. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crimeline for the Hamptons at (603) 929-1222.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton Beach tire slashing spree at Wally's Pub: Police seek public's help