Hampton boy, 15, arrested after stolen car flees York deputies, crashes in Gloucester

A 15-year-old Hampton boy was arrested Friday after being in a stolen car that led deputies on a high speed — and wrong-way — chase on Route 17 before the car crashed in Gloucester.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call at 1:15 a.m. Friday for “multiple suspects” trying to get into vehicles in the 100 block of Grant Court in York County.

That’s off Fort Eustis Boulevard, near the Newport News line.

Deputies checking the area came across a teen running toward Grant Court, then getting into a red sedan that fled onto George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17).

The sedan “was driving on the wrong side of the road at a high rate of speed, heading northbound toward Gloucester,” the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies followed the vehicle but remained in the correct travel lane, with little traffic on the roadway at that time, the sheriff’s office said.

The sedan crossed the Coleman Bridge and wrecked about a mile into Gloucester. Four males ran from the car, with a 15-year-old Hampton boy being arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the teen was the driver or one of the passengers.

The sheriff’s office said the sedan had been stolen out of Hampton Thursday, with the keys taken during a home invasion in that city. The investigation is continuing.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com