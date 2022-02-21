Hampton chief says detectives ‘mishandled’ father’s request for lawyer. Will that harm case involving a missing 4-year-old?

It was just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 when investigators gave Cory Jamar Bigsby Jr. a lie-detector test about what happened to his 4-year-old boy.

Bigsby reported Codi missing from the family’s Buckroe townhome about 13 hours earlier, and had spent all day at Hampton Police headquarters answering investigators’ questions.

But just after 4 a.m. — about six hours after the polygraph test — Bigsby and a Hampton police detective got into a shouting match over the results.

“There was a heated back and forth,” Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a news conference last week. During the argument, the chief said, Bigsby twice “indicated that he wanted to have legal counsel with him,” but was ignored.

“My assessment is that his desires should have been honored,” Talbot said. “They weren’t.”

Hampton Police would not say exactly how Bigsby conveyed his request for a lawyer. But the interrogations continued after that, with Bigsby staying at police headquarters for more than two days.

It’s not clear what Bigsby told investigators after he requested a lawyer — or whether police detectives found any of those statements useful to their investigation into the missing boy.

But if detectives indeed violated Bigsby’s constitutional rights by ignoring a valid request, the decision could have implications on one of the region’s highest profile criminal investigations: Legal experts say anything Bigsby told them after such a violation can’t be used against him in any future prosecution.

Adam Gershowitz, a dean and criminal law professor at the College of William & Mary School of Law, said the Miranda rules require that an in-custody suspect who makes an “unambiguous” request for a lawyer must be allowed to get one.

“If he invokes his right to counsel, then all interrogation is supposed to cease,” Gershowitz said. “And if it does not cease, all statements that happen afterward — even if it’s many days’ worth of statements — are inadmissible unless they got him a lawyer.”

Exceptions can be made if a suspect willingly “reinitiates” the interrogation by saying he’s changed his mind and will talk without a lawyer. But even then, Gershowitz said, the investigators need to renew the Miranda warning and have him sign a new waiver.

Will Bigsby’s statements be tossed?

Three weeks after Codi was reported missing, police are still looking for leads on where he might be.

While the lead detective on the case was placed on leave after the interrogation went awry — and as others in the chain of command are also being investigated — police say there are no issues with statements Bigsby made before he asked for a lawyer.

Bigsby — whom Hampton’s top prosecutor has called the chief suspect in Codi’s disappearance — has been jailed on child neglect charges based on what police say are admissions to twice leaving Codi and his siblings home alone.

The seven counts of felony child neglect that stem from those statements are proceeding as normal. Bigsby was ordered held in jail on the charges and has a bond appeal hearing slated for Friday in Hampton Circuit Court.

Talbot said he remains confident that the investigation is “sound,” and says the legal issues surrounding Bigsby’s request for a lawyer — such as whether any statements he made after that can be used — are matters for the courts to sort out.

But Bigsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Ambrose, has vowed to raise concerns about the interrogations at Friday’s bond hearing, and said he is awaiting about 100 hours of video footage of his client’s time at police headquarters.

“There could potentially be other defects with how that interrogation occurred that may need addressing,” Ambrose said, asserting there could be problems with the pending child neglect charges, too.

“I want to understand what’s on those tapes very, very badly,” Ambrose said. “Because we need clarity on those issues. What happened while Mr. Bigsby was there is very important. The details matter.”

Holding investigators to account

Talbot said his police department “mishandled” the interrogation, and that’s become a “distraction” in the search for the missing 4-year-old.

“Make no mistake,” he said. “I’m disappointed that we have done anything that may have slowed us down on our quest to bring justice to this child.”

While Talbot said it’s too soon to know if police mistakes were intentional or the result of a “different legal interpretations,” he made clear that his officers must do far better to avoid “skirting any lines” during their investigations.

“We have our own obligation here,” Talbot said. “We didn’t meet it, frankly.”

On Friday, Feb. 11, something — or someone — tipped Talbot off that there might be a problem with the interrogation. That’s when the chief ordered more than 12 people — including the agency’s entire command staff — into police headquarters over that weekend to review the footage.

Everyone in the police division, Talbot said, is obligated “to provide clear and concise information all the way up the chain of command.” He’s pledged that anyone who didn’t live up to the department’s standards “will be held accountable.”

It’s unclear how far up the chain an internal review might go.

Sgt. Reggie Williams, a Hampton police spokesman, would not say last week how many investigators were in the interview room at the time — and declined to say how many supervisors were monitoring the Bigsby questioning, either in real time or afterward.

The FBI, for its part, would not confirm whether it’s separately looking into the conduct of an agent who has assisted in the case. The agent administered the polygraph and took part in the interview in which Bigsby asked for a lawyer.

Cassandra Temple, a spokeswoman for the FBI Field Office in Norfolk, would not say whether the agency believes the interrogation was properly handled, nor would she say whether the agent is still assigned to the case.

How the interviews unfolded

Cory Bigsby told police he last saw Codi sleeping in his bed at 2 a.m. on Jan. 31 at the family’s home off Old Buckroe Road. When he went to check on the boy about 9 a.m., Bigsby said, he was nowhere to be found.

Investigators are still trying to pinpoint when Codi was last seen alive, with the last confirmed sighting several months ago.

Soon after the boy was reported missing, his father and three of Codi’s siblings — a 5-year-old and two 2-year-old twins — were taken to police headquarters.

Talbot said Bigsby waived his right to a lawyer at about 2:30 p.m. that day, agreeing to talk to police investigators. After several hours of questions, police asked Bigsby to take a lie-detector test, and again he agreed.

The FBI administered part of that test, also reminding Bigsby of his right to talk to a lawyer. Talbot said Bigsby took the polygraph test just after 10 p.m., followed by more questioning that ran into the early morning hours on Feb. 1.

Talbot wouldn’t provide the results of the lie detector test. But the chief said that in the midst of the “heated exchange” about the outcome, Bigsby made one request for a lawyer at 4:13 a.m. and another seven minutes later.

Two days after that — with Bigsby still at police headquarters — his family hired an attorney to represent him.

Ambrose told the Daily Press that when he learned Bigsby had been there for more than three days, he and Bigsby’s sister immediately went to the police building to try to talk to him. The lawyer said he wanted to confirm that his new client was OK and there voluntarily.

But after waiting in the police lobby for more than an hour, Ambrose said, officers told them they couldn’t speak with Bigsby. Police instead referred the matter to the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell, whom Ambrose couldn’t reach.

When community activists pressed Talbot the next day about why the lawyer was turned away at the door, Talbot asserted that Bigsby — a retired U.S. Army sergeant — is a smart and capable man who knows his rights and that he never asked for counsel.

“He was absolutely made aware of his rights,” Talbot said. Had he requested a lawyer, he said, “we would have honored it.”

But Ambrose, who spoke to Bigsby later that evening, said his client had a different take.

“He advised me that he requested an attorney, that he requested not to answer any further questions, and that those requests were not honored,” Ambrose told the Daily Press at the time. “He told me he was asking, ‘Can I go? I’d like to go home,’ and they were telling him no.”

At the Feb. 14 news conference, Talbot said his comments at the earlier news conference “were based, frankly, on bad information” that he had been provided by others in the Hampton Police Division. “And that just can’t happen,” he added.

Though Hampton police initially said Bigsby was at police headquarters “voluntarily” for three and half days before his arrest on child neglect charges, the chief said through a spokesman Friday that Bell and the courts would ultimately make that determination.

“I would prefer not to add the weight of my judgment on either side of the issue prior to that happening,” Talbot wrote.

Gershowitz, the William & Mary professor, said a determination on whether someone is “in custody” or with police willingly depends on a variety of factors. Those can include, he said, how many officers were present, whether the door to the interview room was open or closed, “and whether an atmosphere was conveyed that he wasn’t going anywhere.”

