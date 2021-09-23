Hampton Falls woman pleads guilty to stealing her dead mother's government benefits

Sep. 23—A Hampton Falls woman who officials said collected her dead mother's Social Security checks for four years pleaded guilty in federal court to theft of government funds.

Kelley Bevin, 53, acquired her mother's bank card several weeks before her mother's death in May, 2016, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office. However, the Social Security Administration was not informed of the mother's death until April, 2020, "resulting in an overpayment of $80,826," the news release said.

"Over the course of four years, Bevin used the card to access her deceased mother's bank account and spent the funds," it said.

Authorities said Bevin also used a $1,200 CARES Act stimulus check that was deposited into her mother's bank account. The total amount of money stolen was $82,026.

Bevin is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2022.

Gail S. Ennis, inspector general for the Social Security Administration, said the case should serve as a warning to others who are misusing Social Security benefits meant for someone else. "Anyone who fails to report a death to Social Security should take heed of this guilty plea and know that we will come knocking on the door," Ennis said.