HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Fire & Rescue is hiring for firefighters.

The starting pay for recruits after training is $48,800 and recruits with degrees and other training can earn higher salaries.

All firefighter recruits must complete a 38-week firefighter and emergency medical technician training program.

Applicants must meet the following general eligibility requirements to be considered:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a high school diploma, GED, or equivalent

Must agree to sign a No Tobacco Use Agreement

Must be a U.S. citizen or legally eligible to work in the United States

Must have a valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record based off the City’s driving criteria

Must meet the medical requirements set forth in NFPA 1582, Chapter 6: Medical Evaluations of Applicants.

To apply, visit hampton.gov/hire.

