Hampton gas station assault suspect sought: Man shot in face with flare gun, police say.

HAMPTON — Police are asking for the public's help as they seek a suspect who allegedly fired a flare gun at man, striking him in the face at a gas station Thursday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Elton Stanley, 37, who has no fixed address, on felony charges of second degree assault and reckless conduct, according to Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno. Reno advised anyone who sees Stanley not to approach him, and to contact police immediately.

The Hampton Fire Department transported the person struck in the face to the hospital due to serious injuries, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Police described Stanley as a Black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie. He usually has dreadlocks, and was riding a bicycle, police said.

Reno said police were called to Speedway Gas Station on Lafayette Road (Route 1) at 4 p.m. Officers investigated, and police closed down the gas station, which remained closed the rest of the day.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444.

