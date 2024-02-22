Hampton Harris has youth on his side in congressional race

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hampton Harris was born and lives in Montgomery.

He’s an attorney and a real estate broker. He is just 27 years old, which he said is a major benefit in his campaign as a Republican in Congressional District 2.

“I’m young, and I’m energetic,” Harris said. “I have passion and drive to get out there and get things done.”

Harris’ wife is in the U.S. Air Force. He said his top focus is on helping the military and veterans.

“I have two grandfathers who are veterans,” Harris said. “And I worked with veterans in law school trying to get housing and healthcare, and I was able to see how poorly veterans are treated in this state, how hard it is for them to get healthcare, how hard it is for them to get housing.”

Besides advocating for veterans, Harris said he would fight to secure the border, protect states’ rights and defend Christian values.

“We need to make sure we send strong leaders to D.C., who will not waver in their values, who will not back down from our Christian conservative constitutional values and will protect this country,” Harris said.

